Maxwell to miss Pak tour, doubtful for first few matches of IPL as well

-
ALSO READ
BCCI extends date for buying ITT documents for new IPL teams till Oct 20
BCCI must allow IPL teams to play exhibition games overseas: Ness Wadia
Indian Premier League: Bairstow, Malan pull out, citing personal reasons
CSK to win IPL 2021 final, Jadeja will be Man of the Match: Vaughan
Buttler to miss Indian Premier League's UAE leg for birth of child
-
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Pakistan tour due to his marriage.
Currently, the star batter is doubtful for the first few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Maxwell was earlier retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, and Daniel Sams are all likely to be unavailable for the first few matches of the IPL due to Australia's duty in Pakistan.
"Originally when I organized the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it. So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn't going to be missing in any series," Maxwell told Fox Sports, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.
"And then I came to the CA contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that's changed since the last conversation we had," he added.
Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in three Tests, three ODIs, and a one-off T20I. The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi beginning March 4 and the last game of the tour will be played on April 5.
The IPL 2022 will begin in the last week of March, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier confirmed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor