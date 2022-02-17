'Would have loved to be there,' says Aaron Finch after IPL auction snub

white-ball captain said he would have loved to be playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after not being picked by any team in the Mega Auction on February 12 and 13. In 85 matches, while representing eight franchises, Finch scored 2005 runs at an average of 25.71, including 14 half-centuries.

Finch last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the tournament and was released by the franchise after the season ended. After going unsold in the auction before 2021, history repeated itself in 2022 when Finch, despite being a Men's T20 World Cup-winning captain, wasn't picked by any of the ten franchises in the mega auction.

"I would have loved to be playing, no doubt. But the makeup of the Indian franchises, there's so many top-order players over there that can do a really good job. Probably the hole that is missing in a lot of teams around the world, whether it be domestic or international, is that number five, six, seven, real power hitter (type of player)," said Finch on SEN's Dwayne's World show.

"I wasn't surprised, I would have loved to be there but I've had 10 great years over there, so I can be grateful for that," added Finch.

Finch further felt that the demand of batters at number five, six and seven was something that led to him not signing up with any IPL side ahead of the 2022 season.

"They're the guys that have been in demand a little more than probably what they have been in the past because teams are starting to understand the importance of having power and intimidation, just boundary hitting options towards the back end of the T20 innings."

Apart from Finch, his teammates like leg-spinner Adam Zampa, batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott, pacers Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis and Kane Richardson, all-rounder Moises Henriques and Ben Cutting went unsold at the IPL Mega Auction too.

For now, Finch will be leading in the last two T20Is against the Sri Lanka at Melbourne.

