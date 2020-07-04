Arun Jaitley's son Rohan best person to take over as DDCA chief: Secretary

Former Delhi and District Cricket Association President Late Arun Jaitley's son Rohan could be the next chief if all goes as per plan. Secretary Vinod Tihara is of the opinion that the association needs someone like Rohan to take over the reins at this time.

Speaking to IANS, Tihara said Rohan is the perfect choice for the position, but the final call lies with him.

"If you ask me, needs someone like him. I would love him to take over and get back on track. Arun ji always had the interest of Delhi cricket close to his heart and who better than Rohan to take things forward," he pointed.



A DDCA official in the know of developments said that a call would be taken in unison. "Tihara, Bansal and CK Khanna are all close to the family and it is believed that they will discuss with all the three before taking a final decision," the official said.

