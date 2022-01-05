Ashes Test: Rain forces early lunch on Day 1; Warner, Harris firm at crease

Opening batters and Marcus Harris ensured that Australia does not lose any wicket in the morning session on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

At the lunch break, Australia's score reads 30/0 with Warner (15*) and Harris (11*) currently at the crease. Only 12.3 overs were bowled in the first session.

Opting to bat first, opening batters and Marcus Harris saw out overs, and then rain played spoilsport to force an early lunch. However, play resumed after a brief while and all focus was on England bowlers to see whether they can use the overcast conditions to their advantage.

In the end, Warner and Harris ensured that Australia does not lose a single wicket in the first session of the SCG Test after rain forced an early end.

For the fourth Test, Australia made one change as the hosts brought in Usman Khawaja in place of Travis Head. The left-handed Head was ruled out of the ongoing game as he tested positive for COVID-19 some days back.

On the other hand, England also made one change as the Joe Root-led side brought Stuart Broad in place of Ollie Robinson.

Australia has already sealed the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series.

Brief Scores: Australia 30/0 ( 15*, Marcus Harris 11*; James Anderson 0-12) vs England.

