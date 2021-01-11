Ashwin couldn't bend down to tie shoe laces this morning, says wife Prithi

-
ALSO READ
I will want to go in with 5 bowlers, want to see Rahane at No. 4: Gambhir
Natarajan replaces Umesh in Test squad, Shardul in place of Shami
Ajinkya Rahane brought calmness in dressing room: Ravichandran Ashwin
AUS vs IND: Rahane, Pujara and Ashwin enjoy day out with kids in Sydney
Outstanding performance by best gloveman in the world: Ravi Shastri on Saha
-
Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi has revealed that the spin spearhead was in tremendous pain when he woke up on Monday and wasn't able to stand up going into the final day's action of the Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Ashwin, who has been in scintillating form with the ball in the ongoing series, went on to show grit and fight with the bat as he batted for 128 balls and along with Hanuma Vihari denied Australia a win.
Ashwin's wife said that the Indian spinner went to bed with terrible back pain and wasn't able to even tie his shoe laces on Monday morning.
"The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today," Prithi tweeted.
After the heroics, Ashwin expressed gratitude and thanked his wife for being with him during the tough times. "Instant tears!! Thanks for being there with me through all this," Ashwin tweeted.
Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane also credited Vihari and Ashwin for showing resilience and batting almost 2.5 hours on day five.
"This is as good as winning a Test match, when you come abroad and play a match like this, it was really special. Credit to Ashwin and Vihari for the way they batted, Pujara, Rohit, Pant everyone chipped into the team's cause. But credit to Vihari and Ashwin for batting 2.5 hours in the end," said Rahane while replying to an ANI query during the virtual press conference.
Batting out 258 balls with a fierce home team throwing everything it had up its sleeves is no mean feat. But the Indian duo of Vihari and Ashwin stood ground and managed to do just that as they eked out a draw in what was nothing short of an action-packed fifth day.
With an injured Ravindra Jadeja waiting in the pavilion, it was important for the two to ensure they saw India to the end and that is just what they did as the players shook hands with an over left.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor