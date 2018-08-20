Asian Games 2018: Swimmers Nataraj, Prakash finish fifth, seventh

-
ALSO READ
Asian Games 2018: Medal hopes high as Indian athletes prepare hard
Asian Games 2018: PM congratulate Chandela, Kumar for winning bronze medals
Former coach Carvalho backs Indian hockey teams to win gold at Asian Games
Asian Games 2018: Bajrang Punia wins wrestling final; India gets first gold
Asian Games 2018: Indian hockey teams leave for Indonesia on medal hunt
-
Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash finished fifth and seventh in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke final events respectively at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday.
Starting in lane 3, Prakash clocked 1:57.75 seconds in 200m butterfly final. Japan's Seto Daiya won the title with a timing of 1:54.53 seconds.
Meanwhile, in the 100m backstroke event, Nataraj clocked 56.19 seconds.
Prakash had earlier qualified as the third fastest swimmer in the heats.
His qualification time of 55.86 was the slowest among the eight finalists.
Earlier Nataraj started in lane six and clocked 55.86 seconds in the heat while compatriot Arvind Mani finished second but failed to qualify to the next round.
Prakash qualified for the final with a time of 1:58.12 seconds.
Prakash was 0.06 seconds behind Nao Horomura of Japan who led the pack.
Saurabh Sangvekar, the other Indian in the fray, crashed out in the 200m freestyle event, clocking 1:54.87 seconds.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)