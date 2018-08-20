Asian Games 2018: Swimmers Nataraj, Prakash finish fifth, seventh

Swimmers and finished fifth and seventh in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke final events respectively at the on Sunday.

Starting in lane 3, Prakash clocked 1:57.75 seconds in 200m butterfly final. Japan's Seto Daiya won the title with a timing of 1:54.53 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the 100m backstroke event, Nataraj clocked 56.19 seconds.

Prakash had earlier qualified as the third fastest in the heats.

His qualification time of 55.86 was the slowest among the eight finalists.

Earlier Nataraj started in lane six and clocked 55.86 seconds in the heat while compatriot finished second but failed to qualify to the next round.

Prakash qualified for the final with a time of 1:58.12 seconds.

Prakash was 0.06 seconds behind of who led the pack.

Saurabh Sangvekar, the other Indian in the fray, crashed out in the 200m freestyle event, clocking 1:54.87 seconds.

