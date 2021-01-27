ATKMB clubbed with Bangladesh and Maldives sides in AFC Cup group stage

-
ALSO READ
ISL-7: ATK Mohun Bagan aim to end Bengaluru FC's unbeaten run
ISL 7: High flying ATK Mohun Bagan aim for top spot against Chennaiyin FC
Habas seeks improvement in ATKMB's attack despite win over Chennaiyin
ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan down NorthEast United 2-0, jump to top spot
ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan coach happy to end 2020 at top of table
-
Indian Super League team ATK Mohun Bagan was on Wednesday clubbed with Bangladesh's Basundhara Kings, Maldives' Maziya S&RC and one yet-to-qualify side in the Group D of this season's AFC Cup.
The group stage draw of the continent's second-tier club competition involving 39 teams -- an increase of three from 2019 -- was held online here.
The Group D (South Zone) matches of the AFC Cup will commence on May 14 at a yet-to-be-decided centralised venue.
The winner of the group after a single round-robin league will advance to the knock-out stage.
Fellow ISL side Bengaluru FC could be the yet-to-qualify side as they face the winner of the play-off preliminary round one clash between Nepal Army Club and Sri Lanka Police in the preliminary round two on April 14.
In the other preliminary round two clash, Bangladesh's Abahani Dhaka will face the winner of Maldives' Club Eagles and Bhutan's Thimphu City.
The winners of the two preliminary round two matches will square off in a play-off clash on April 21 and the winner of that game will join the other three clubs in Group D.
ATK Mohun Bagan took Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup group stage slot which they earned as I-League winners last season.
As a result the qualifying preliminary round two slot which was kept for the champions of ISL champions -- that is ATK -- went to Bengaluru FC, the third-place finishers in the league phase of the ISL 2019-20 season.
The AFC Cup play-offs slot should have gone to the runners-up of the league phase of ISL 2019-20 season. But since ATK had finished runners-up, Bengaluru FC got the chance to be in the play-offs stage of the AFC Cup.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor