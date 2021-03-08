ATKMB, NEUFC need outright win in 2nd leg to secure ISL final berth

Having drawn their first-leg tie, both ATK and NorthEast United FC would look for an outright win in the second leg semifinal clash in pursuit of a final spot in the Hero here on Tuesday.

Idrissa Sylla's injury-time equaliser helped NEUFC hold ATK to a 1-1 draw in the semi-final first leg on last Saturday.

But Tuesday's match will eventually decide whether NEUFC will play their first final or if Antonio Habas leads ATK to their third appearance in the title clash -- the two of which came before the merger of the sides.

The Kolkata team has had a solid defence throughout the season, having conceded just 15 goals in the league stage.

But they have conceded five goals in the last three games which cost them the Hero ISL League Winners Shield as well as an advantage in the first leg.

However, coach Habas feels such situations do arise in the games where players tend to lose concentration.

Habas though looked relaxed ahead of the second-leg tie.

"It's all about a big opportunity and this opportunity wouldn't come again. We have to enjoy now. We have to give our best and enjoy the semi-finals," he said.

Asked about his approach against Khalid Jamil's side, who are unbeaten in the last 10 games, a composed Habas replied he had instructed his players to stay calm.

"Strategy is to keep calm and keep the intensity and to try to win. It's more important to play with calmness and to go through to the final," he said.

Bagan will bank on David Williams and Roy Krishna the duo has never failed to contribute with goals at this stage.

For NEUFC, who are unbeaten under Jamil, it will be their first-ever final, provided they beat ATKMB.

"There is always pressure. I have told the boys to enjoy this pressure. Both the teams have to fight for a result because of no away goals, so it is the same for our opponent as well," he said.

