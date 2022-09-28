Australia recalls Warner, Starc, Marsh, Stoinis for home series against WI

has recalled four of their stars for the upcoming series at home against consisting of two T20Is, as they prepare to boost their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which they will be defending in home conditions.

Both the T20I matches will take place on October 5 and October 7.

The series will be extremely crucial for the Aussies and they will be looking forward to get every box ticked ahead of the World Cup, especially after a 2-1 series loss to India recently.

Opener David Warner, pacer Mitchell Starc, and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis have returned to the squad after missing the series against Men in Blue. Starc, Marsh and Stoinis were out due to injuries while Warner was rested against India.

Young all-rounder Cameron Green has also been included in the squad, after an impressive series against India, where he topped the batting charts with 118 runs in three matches, including two quickfire half-centuries.

Though he is still not included in the 15-player squad for T20 World Cup, consistent performances can help Green earn his place there.

Right-arm pacer Kane Richardson and spinner Ashton Agar have been given a rest while Aaron Finch will continue leading the side.

The former Australian batter and National Selection Panel chairperson George Bailey said that the series will provide some vital match practice ahead of World Cup at home.

"We have and are taking a cautious approach with the World Cup on the near horizon. To have four key players return gives us the ability to take a conservative path with any minor issues and resolve those well in time for the World Cup. As such we anticipate Kane and Ashton will return for the following series against England," ICC quoted Bailey as saying.

will begin their ICC T20 World Cup title defence on October 22 against New Zealand. They have been placed in Group one along with the likes of Afghanistan, England and New Zealand.

squad for WI series: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)