BCCI secretary Jay Shah meets Shane Warne's younger brother Jason Warne

-
ALSO READ
Eight great moments in the career of legspinner Shane Warne
Shane Warne changed the landscape of cricket by reviving leg-spin, says ICC
It's hard to accept, Warne will continue to live in our hearts: Tendulkar
Australia says farewell to cricketing legend Warne
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne passes away at 52
-
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary met legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne's younger brother Jason Warne and recalled Warnie's contribution to world cricket, specially IPL.
Jason Warne called on Jay Shah at his residence.
Shah said in a tweet that Warne had left a rich legacy behind.
"It was lovely to meet and host Jason Warne, Shane Warne's younger brother at home. We reminisced Warnie's contribution towards world cricket, especially the @IPLand the rich legacy that he leaves behind. Thank you Jason for your visit and the historical memorabilia of Warnie," Shah said in a tweet.
Rajasthan Royals had paid tributes to their first IPL captain Shane Warne by doing a minute's applause ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians on April 30 at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Just moments before the start of play, players of Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians as well as the match officials stood in silence and paid tributes to the legend with his picture being displayed on the giant screen. Shane Warne passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand.
Shane Warne had led Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL trophy win in 2008 during the inaugural edition.
Tributes were paid at the same venue where Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to lift the very first IPL title.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor