Boxing: India set to host its maiden WBC India Championship

-
ALSO READ
Mike Tyson is still the biggest name that the boxing has to offer
Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk completed, Delhi CM to inaugurate on Apr 17
3 Indian boxers off to winning starts at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament
Indian Boxer Vikas Krishan targets gold medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Vijender's next bout on casino ship rooftop in Goa on March 19
-
In a major milestone, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has endorsed the Indian Championship fight between the country's two top women boxers -- Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari -- which will take place in Jalandhar, Punjab on May 1.
The winner of the fight, which is part of the LZ Promotions India Unleashed-Fight Night, will become the WBC India champion.
The WBC is one of the four top organisations which sanctions professional boxing bouts globally, and this will be India's maiden foray into hosting a title card for two female fighters.
Chandni and Suman are India's No. 1 fighters in lightweight and featherweight categories and will challenge each other in this bout, aiming to become the first WBC India champion across both men and women categories.
Parm Goraya, CEO, LZ Promotions said, "India has a huge potential in men's and women's professional boxing. My focus is on building a platform for the boxers to establish themselves. I would like to thank the WBC for giving Indian female boxers the equal respect and opportunities as their male counterparts."
Goraya said that the green/gold belt had been worn by boxing legends such as Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, among others.
Brigadier General of Indian Boxing Council (IBC) Muralidharan Raja said, "It's a great development for Indian professional boxing and gives us the confidence that we at IBC are on the right path. This title card would be a game changer for professional boxers as well as boxing in India."
--IANS
akm/kh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor