Vijender's next bout on casino ship rooftop in Goa on March 19

Olympic bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh's next bout will take place on the rooftop of a casino ship docked in the Mandovi river in Goa on March 19. His opponent is, however, yet to be revealed.
The 2008 Olympic middleweight bronze medal winner will fight on the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship docked in the Mandovi river, his promoters said in a statement on Monday. However, the 35-year-old boxer's opponent will be announced later.
Vijender, the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) oriental super middleweight and WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight champion, has fought 12 bouts as a professional and is undefeated.
"Undefeated professional boxing star Vijender Singh is set to make his return to the ring on March 19 and this time he will be exchanging fists in Vegas-style boxing on the Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Goa. The first-of-its-kind fight will be held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship, which has been roped in as the venue partner," said IoS Boxing Promotions in the statement.
Vijender said he is looking forward to the bout. His previous pro bout was in November 2019.
"I am really excited to return to the ring. It excites me more to have my fight set-up on a ship. It is something that has never happened before in India and I am glad to be part of this unique professional match. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout," said Vijender, who has a 12-0 career record as a professional.
Vijender beat Ghana's Charles Adamu in his last bout in November 2019 in Dubai.
