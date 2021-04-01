Cancel Olympic torch relay in Osaka due to Covid-19: City mayor

-
ALSO READ
Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey across Japan
Overseas Tokyo Olympic ticket holders may get only partial refunds
Tokyo Olympics 2020 to have 'reasonable' crowd size, says IOC chief
Tokyo Olympics without spectators among options, says Games chief
Government decree saves Italy from Tokyo Olympic games suspension
-
Osaka city mayor Ichiro Matsui and Osaka prefecture governor Hirofumi Yoshimura on Thursday made a strong pitch for the Olympic Torch relay in their city to be cancelled owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
"Looking at the situation of the relay in (other parts of) the country, it has been crowded with many people. It is very unfortunate, but it should not take place," Matsui said at a press conference.
"I personally think the Torch relay in Osaka city should be cancelled. We'd like to start discussions with Osaka city and Tokyo 2020," Yoshimura told reporters.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that the government had designated the Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures for strong measures to control the pandemic.
Osaka reported 616 fresh infections on Thursday, the highest in more than two months, even exceeding Tokyo's 475 cases, with less than four months to go for the Summer Olympics.
The 121-day 2021 Tokyo Torch relay started on March 25 at Japan's northeastern Fukushima prefecture.
The Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 23.
--IANS
rkm/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor