Sachin's 241 most disciplined innings of his Test career, says Brian Lara

Former West Indies batsman said that Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 241-run knock against Australia was the most disciplined and determined innings of his Test career.

Tendulkar, who made his debut in the longest format of the game as a 16-year-old, finished his 24-year-long career as Test cricket's highest-run scorer.

"Can you imagine playing Test cricket at the age of 16 until the next 24 years. That is just unbelievable. Sachin has played some amazing innings throughout his career but none with more discipline and determination like his 241* against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)," Lara said in an Instagram post.

Citing the example of Tendulkar's innings, Lara asked everyone to show discipline as the world battles Covid-19.

In 2004, Tendulkar scored 241* off 436 balls against Australia and this enabled India to post a mammoth score of 705/7 in their first innings.



The match ended in a draw but the concentration and dedication Tendulkar showed will remain alive in the minds of the cricketing fans.



Before that Test, the Master Blaster was caught behind on a number of occasions on the deliveries outside the off stump which he tried to play the cover drive shot.

However, at the SCG, he decided not to play a single cover drive and showed great grit and determination.

Steve Waugh, who was leading in that Test, had also praised Tendulkar for the discipline. "To me, it was a show of incredible fortitude, mental strength discipline," Waugh had told cricket.com.au.

"He actually followed through and didn't play a cover-drive although he scored a double hundred," he added

Test cricket record



Tendulkar played 200 Test matches and scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78. In 463 ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He has scored 100 tons and 164 fifties across formats.

Tendulkar is one of the greatest to have played cricket: Lara



Legendary West Indies batsman has stated Sachin Tendulkar, was not "but is one of the greatest" to have played the glorious game of cricket.

" not was but is one of the greatest to have played our glorious game," Lara said in an Instagram post.

With this post, Lara might have also have put an end to the debate that is still there between cricket pundits and fans to decide who was the better player between him and Tendulkar.