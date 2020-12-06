Check Australia vs India 2nd T20 live streaming, match, toss timing details

-
-
Australia cricket team would look to level the three-match T20 International series, when the hosts will lock horns with India in the second T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Australia was ahead in first T20 match on most of the occasions but a superb hitting from Ravindra Jadeja in the death overs and some poor shot selection by Aussies helped the visitors to pull off a victory.
It's been over 19 months since India lost a T20I series and now Men in Blue looks the most potent side in the shortest format of the game having won nine T20I matches in a row.
On the other, Australia, the current number two-ranked side in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, will look to find ways to counter the strong Indian batting order in a bid to level the series.
Meanwhile, it is expected that the team line-ups of both the teams would see some changes given the practice game is coinciding with the last two T20Is of the series. There is also a concern over Australian captain Aaron Finch’s fitness.IND vs AUS 2nd ODI playing 11 prediction and head to head stats
Know about India vs Australia 2nd T20 live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When India vs Australia 2nd T20 will take place?
The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will take place on December 6, Sunday.
Where will the AUS vs IND 2nd T20 be played?
The venue for Australia vs India 2nd T20 is Sydney cricket ground, Sydney.
What will be the match timings for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match?
The second T20 International match between India cricket team and Australia cricket team will begin at 1:40 pm IST or 7:10 pm Australian time.
At what time IND vs AUS 2nd T20 live toss will take place?
The live toss for second T20 International between the captains will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 1:10 pm IST or 6:40 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs AUS cricket match live in India?
The Australia vs India 2nd T20 will be telecast live on the Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD in Hindi.
How to live stream the India vs Australia 2nd T20I in India?
You can watch the live streaming of IND vs AUS match on Sony Liv app and website.
How to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 free in India?
Doordarshan will live telecast the AUS vs IND live match on DD National and DD Sports (but not on cable network).
How to live steam IND vs AUS 2nd T20 for free?
Airtel subscribers can watch the match free on airtel xtream app and website by simply signing in from their mobile numbers.
