Check IND vs ENG 2nd Test playing 11 predictions and pitch conditions here

In a bid to square off the four-match Test series, Indian cricket team could make at least one change in its playing 11 for second test, starting February 13, against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is likely to make way for fit-again all-rounder after his poor show in the series-opener in Chennai.



playing 11 predictions



Axar had a minor knee niggle and has already started batting at the nets. He looks set to make his Test debut in the second Test. The inclusion of Axar in India playing 11 might pave the way for Kuldeep’s return in the line-up. It was observed that Washington Sundar got a go ahead from Kuldeep in the first Test as the Indian team management was looking to strengthen its lower-order. However, Axar’s inclusion will solve that issue. is recognised as a bowling all-rounder in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League





Sundar’s back to back fifties in the previous two Test matches will strengthen his case when team management sits to select the India playing 11 for the second Test. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

India's tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma,

England's tentative playing 11: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Jack Leack, James Anderson/

Indian cricket team. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

England, on the other hand, will make at least one change in its playing 11 as wicket-keeper batsman has returned to UK after the first Test. Ben Foakes is likely to replace the destructive wicket-keeper down the order. "Ben is looking good and has been training hard and obviously having this opportunity coming his way has given him a great focus over the last couple of weeks," said England Coach Silverwood during a virtual press conference.After one of the flattest decks on offer during the IND vs ENG first Test in Chennai, the task will be cut out for Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's rookie curator V Ramesh Kumar and BCCI Head of Pitches and Grounds Committee Head Taposh Chatterjee, to provide a track which doesn't make toss so crucial.While currently, there is grass cover on one of the adjacent strips, which could be used for the second match, it is a given that there will be a fair share of turn.It will be interesting to see whether Ramesh and Chatterjee stop watering the track during the next three days.If a dry pitch is baked adequately in sunshine, there could always be a case of pitch breaking early.

Here are squads of both the teams:

(captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Shahbaz Nadeem.Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.