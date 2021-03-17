Check India vs England 4th T20 playing 11 and head-to-head stats here

Indian cricket team needs to fix its top-order woes ahead of 4th T20 International, scheduled to take place on Thursday, in order to level the five-match series against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. India lost the third T20 match, thus conceding 2-1 lead to the visitors, who are just one win away from clinching the series. It is expected that England would not make any changes in its playing 11 for the 4th T20.



Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here



4th T20 playing 11 prediction



Indian cricket team needs to make some big calls ahead of the 4th T20 as KL Rahul’s poor form continues to haunt India’s prospect in the five-match T20 series. Rahul has managed to score only one run in three innings with two ducks attached to his name. However, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour and captain backed the dashing Karnataka batsman and insisted that he has been country’s most prolific batsman in the shortest format of the game.



But it has been observed, historically, that a break for one or two games allowed the out-of-form batsman to overcome the mental baggage and with the series in line, persisting with Rahul at the top would bring no good to him. Suryakumar Yadav, who was dropped after his debut game, may replace Rahul in the India’s team line-up for the 4th T20. India would also look to bring in in its playing 11 as sheer pace can do wonders on the tricky Motera wicket as displayed by in Tuesday's match.



India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,

England tentative playing 11: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood,

4th T20: Motera pitch report

India vs England 4th T20 match prediction



Mark Wood’s return to England playing 11 allowed the visitors to bounce back in the series. However, the success mantra of the T20 International series has been win the toss and bowl first so far. England may take inaccessible lead in the five match series on March 18 as India failed to answer its top-order conundrum.

The Motera wicket continues to play the trick during series and winning the toss would be more important. Team batting second has won all the three T20 matches in Ahmedabad so far.17Highest score: 218-4Lowest score: 120-9Highest score: 200-6Lowest score: 80-all out(captain), (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, (reserve wkeeper).(captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow,