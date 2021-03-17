Check India vs England 4th T20 playing 11 and head-to-head stats here

-
-
Indian cricket team needs to fix its top-order woes ahead of 4th T20 International, scheduled to take place on Thursday, in order to level the five-match series against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. India lost the third T20 match, thus conceding 2-1 lead to the visitors, who are just one win away from clinching the series. It is expected that England would not make any changes in its playing 11 for the 4th T20.
India vs England 4th T20 playing 11 prediction
Indian cricket team needs to make some big calls ahead of the 4th T20 as KL Rahul’s poor form continues to haunt India’s prospect in the five-match T20 series. Rahul has managed to score only one run in three innings with two ducks attached to his name. However, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour and captain Virat Kohli backed the dashing Karnataka batsman and insisted that he has been country’s most prolific batsman in the shortest format of the game.
But it has been observed, historically, that a break for one or two games allowed the out-of-form batsman to overcome the mental baggage and with the series in line, persisting with Rahul at the top would bring no good to him. Suryakumar Yadav, who was dropped after his debut game, may replace Rahul in the India’s team line-up for the 4th T20. India would also look to bring in Navdeep Saini in its playing 11 as sheer pace can do wonders on the tricky Motera wicket as displayed by Mark Wood in Tuesday's match.
India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.
England tentative playing 11: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.
India vs England 4th T20: Motera pitch reportThe Motera wicket continues to play the trick during India vs England series and winning the toss would be more important. Team batting second has won all the three T20 matches in Ahmedabad so far.
India vs England head to head stats in T20 Internationals
Total matches played: 17
India won: 8
England won: 9
IND vs ENG T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
T20Is: IND vs ENG highest and smallest scores
India cricket team vs England in T20Is
Highest score: 218-4
Lowest score: 120-9
England cricket team vs India in T20Is
Highest score: 200-6
Lowest score: 80-all out Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad for T20 Internationals: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wkeeper).
England squad for T20 Internationals: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.
