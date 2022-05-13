Chess Fed president to choose Viswanathan Anand for deputy president's post

International Federation (FIDE) president Arkady Dvorkovich has announced former world champion, India's Viswanathan Anand, as the candidate for the deputy president's post.

Dvorkovich is again running for the president's post.

According to a FIDE official, if Dvorkovich wins the elections, Anand will be his deputy.

On his part Anand tweeted, "Hope to be part of a brighter and better future for . #SayChess #DvorkovichTeam2022."

Last month, Anand had announced that he will be supporting Dvorkovich in the FIDE elections.

At that time, Anand had said, "I have agreed to support Arkady Dvorkovich. We have discussed this but we haven't decided yet in what role or capacity I will be involved. The team led by Dvorkovich has done a lot for the sport."

Anand at that time had categorically denied that he will be contesting for any FIDE office-bearer's post, but confirmed his involvement in the elections.

"We have discussed that Viswanathan (Anand) will be a huge part of our team," Dvorkovich had said last month.

Interestingly, Anand was appointed as Asia's Continental Assistant to FIDE president by Dvorkovich in 2019.

The incumbent deputy president of FIDE is Bachar Kouatly.

The elections to FIDE will be held alongside the 44th Olympiad to be held at Mahabalipuram during July-August.

The meeting of the General Assembly will take place on August 7-8, when the elections will be completed.

According to FIDE, the elections will take place for the post president and deputy president (on a joint ticket), vice-president, zonal president, a member of the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission and a member of Constitutional Commission.

Enyonam Sewa Fumey, of Togolese Republic has announced his decision to contest for the post of FIDE president against the incumbent Dvorkovich.

Fumey has announced that his deputy president would be FIDE Master (FM) Stuart Fancy, a resident of Papua New Guinea.

