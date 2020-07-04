Chinese badminton great Lin Dan announces retirement

Chinese great Lin Dan on Saturday announced his retirement, thus bringing an end to his 20-year glorious career with the national team.

"From 2000 to 2020, after 20 years, I have to say goodbye to the national team. It is very difficult to speak it out," the two time Olympic gold medalist said on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Chinese Association, Lin Dan had submitted a formal retirement application a few days ago.

Taking into consideration Lin's personal preference and his current situation, the Chinese national team agreed Lin's retirement.

