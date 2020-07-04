Chinese badminton great Lin Dan announces retirement

-
ALSO READ
Badminton World Federation suspends all tournaments until April 12
BWF suspends badminton tournaments scheduled till July over coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: Badminton stars slam BWF for holding tournaments
Foreign coaches need to be made accountable: Former India badminton coach
PV Sindhu in quarterfinals, Lakshya bows out of All England Championship
-
Chinese badminton great Lin Dan on Saturday announced his retirement, thus bringing an end to his 20-year glorious career with the national team.
"From 2000 to 2020, after 20 years, I have to say goodbye to the national team. It is very difficult to speak it out," the two time Olympic gold medalist said on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to Chinese Badminton Association, Lin Dan had submitted a formal retirement application a few days ago.
Taking into consideration Lin's personal preference and his current situation, the Chinese badminton national team agreed Lin's retirement.