Confident Hyderabad look to continue good form against struggling Odisha

High on confidence after holding table-toppers Mumbai City FC to a draw, Hyderabad FC would look to continue with their good work when they take on laggards Odsiha FC in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.
Hyderabad picked an important point against Mumbai in what was one of their most difficult matches of the season. The Nizams put on a gritty display, registering their third clean sheet of the season, restricting Mumbai -- a side that has scored the most this season -- to a goalless draw.
After an improved performance against the Islanders, Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez will be hoping for more of the same from his side when they face bottom-placed Odisha FC. A victory will put Hyderabad level against FC Goa, who currently occupy the third.
The last time these two sides met early in the season, Hyderabad got the better of an injury-marred Odisha, thanks to Aridane Santana's penalty.
With form on their side, Hyderabad will start favorites again but Marquez is expecting a different challenge from Odisha this time around.
"In that game, we played better but we only won 1-0 with a penalty," he said.
"Odisha have been playing better in the last few games. I know they are the last team on the table but all the people who are following this championship know you can win or lose against other teams," he added.
Odisha come into the game after a demoralising loss against Chennaiyin FC, their seventh defeat of the season, which is also the most by any side. They only have six points in their kitty and anything less than a win on Tuesday would further dent their playoff hopes.
But despite the odds stacked against them, Odisha coach Stuart Baxter is hoping for an improved show against Hyderabad, who he labelled as one of the most complete sides in the league.
"With the team we had in the first game, we played a good game, although it was decided by a penalty after a massive mistake by us," Baxter stated.
"I'm hoping we can show we have improved and deal with them a lot better," he added.
