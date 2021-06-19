Copa America: Neymar shines as Brazil thrash Peru 4-0 to reach quarters

-
ALSO READ
Roberto Firmino out and Paquet in for Brazil's Copa America opener
Copa America: Neymar on target as Brazil blank Venezuela 3-0
Brazil drop star forward Neymar from its Olympic games squad
Committed Brazil a favorite to defend Copa America title
Neymar to miss Champions League clash against Barcelona, confirm PSG
-
Neymar and Alex Sandro scored for Brazil as they beat Peru on Thursday night to attain a comfortable 4-0 win in the 2021 Copa America clash here at Nilton Santos Stadium.
Sandro's first-half volley separated both sides during the half-time mark. Brazil's captain Neymar then doubled the lead of the team at the 68th-minute mark as he sent the 20-yard pass from Fred into the far corner.
One minute from the time, Everton Ribeiro scored his first-ever goal for the Selecao as he interchanged with Neymar in midfield before driving into the penalty area and sliding to get on the end of Richarlison's cross -- converting his chance high into the roof of the net giving Gallese no chance.
A great save on Firmino then allowed Richarlison to put home the rebound in the injury time to make it 4-0 for Brazil.
Peru did very little for their part during their whole match as their struggle to transition between defence and attack persisted in the second half, as Carrillo and Cueva were unable to have any impact.
This is Selecao's ninth win in a row and sixth clean sheet on the bounce as they continue to look favourites for this competition.
Neymar scored his 68th goal in the match, taking him one past Ronaldo on Brazil's all-time goalscoring chart. The PSG forward now needs just nine goals to go level with all-time scoring leader Pele, who holds the record with 77 strikes for the Selecao.
Peru is in action next on June 20 against Colombia, who will also be Brazil's next opponent -- three days later on June 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor