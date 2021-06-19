Germany looking for efficiency against Portugal at Euro 2020

-
ALSO READ
Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in five Euro Cup finals tournaments
Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in five Euro Cup finals tournaments
UEFA asks Euro 2020 teams to stop removing sponsor bottles
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo knocks off $4 billion from Coca-Cola's value
Cristiano Ronaldo wins 'Player of the Century' at Globe Soccer Awards
-
Portugal has the European Championship's all-time leading scorer in Cristiano Ronaldo. Germany has a team full of players who have never even scored once at the continental tournament.
They will come up against each other on Saturday.
Ronaldo scored two late goals in a 3-0 victory over Hungary on Tuesday to become the tournament's record holder with 11 career goals. Germany, meanwhile, tried and tried but failed break through France's defense in a 1-0 loss.
With no goals scored and no points in the standings, the pressure is on Germany to do much better before the team's final Group F match against Hungary, also in Munich.
"We have zero points. But we still have to keep our heads up," Germany midfielder Toni Kroos said.
"There are still six points to be won. We have to concentrate on those."
Defending champion Portugal can secure a spot in the round of 16 with a win ahead of its last group game against World Cup champion France.
"It will be a difficult game for us, but for Germany, too," Portugal playmaker Bruno Fernandes said.
Germany had more possession and its players ran more than France, with 10 attempts on goal compared to their opponents' four. But France always looked more dangerous and had two goals ruled out in close offside calls.
"The only thing is we didn't do was score in the end. We weren't clinical enough and we have to work on this," Germany coach Joachim Lw said.
"But the commitment I saw makes me positive for the next two matches."
Germany lacks an out-and-out scorer in the mold of Ronaldo, who is the first player to have scored in five difference European Championships, or Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, who broke the Bundesliga's record for goals scored last season.
Germany does have players that can score goals, however, including Thomas Mller, Kai Havertz, Ilkay Gndogan and Serge Gnabry.
Lw brought on Timo Werner, Leroy San and then Kevin Volland in the match against France in what looked a desperate attempt for a goal, but none made any difference.
Mller, recalled for the tournament after scoring 11 league goals and setting up 21 more for Bayern Munich last season, has now played 12 tournament games without scoring.
The Germans also failed to make the most of their set pieces, with two good free kick opportunities and five corners all going to waste.
"We trained many set pieces. Unfortunately we weren't rewarded for it today," Lw said after the loss to France.
"It's our job to better that in the next two, three days. On the other hand, France is world champion at defending and the best team at defending standards in the last two or three years."
For Portugal, Nuno Mendes is an injury worry. The left back had a minor thigh problem and trained individually in the gym on Thursday while his teammates worked together outside.
Germany, though, has more to worry about. Defender Lukas Klostermann injured his right groin in training on Thursday, Gnabry took part only in individual exercises, midfielder Jonas Hofmann is still working his way back from a knee injury, and Leon Goretzka has only just recovered from a muscle injury.
"I think," Lw said of Goretzka, "he will be a good option during the game.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor