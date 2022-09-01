Copa Libertadores final set to be all-Brazil for 3rd year in a row.

-
ALSO READ
Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title
Man City fends off Atltico, reaches Champions League semis
Football legend Pele keen to witness Brazil's World Cup glory in Qatar 2022
Spanish Club Barcelona looks to rebound quickly after early setback
Argentina's $45 bn debt deal with IMF gets final legislative approval
-
The Copa Libertadores final is set to be an all-Brazilian affair for the third year in a row after this week's first leg of the semifinals.
Flamengo crushed Argentina's Velez Sarsfield away 4-0 on Wednesday. Striker Pedro scored in the 32nd, 61st and 83rd minutes. Everton Ribeiro also netted for the Rio de Janeiro club in the last minute of the first half.
Palmeiras lost 1-0 to Athletico Paranaense but the defending champions are still the favorite to advance for a likely rematch of last year's final on Oct. 29 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Athletico's hard-fought win came thanks to a goal by Alex Santana in the 23rd minute. It was Palmeiras' first defeat in this year's edition of the Copa Libertadores.
The second legs will be played next week.
Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2-1 in last year's decider. In the previous edition, the Sao Paulo team beat its local rival Santos 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium.
Since Argentina's River Plate won the Copa Libertadores in 2018, only Brazilian teams have captured the most prestigious club tournament in South America. Flamengo beat River in 2019 in the latest final with a non-Brazilian team playing the decider.
One Brazilian team will surely be at the Copa Sudamericana final, too. Sao Paulo will face Atletico Goianiense on Thursday. On the other side of the bracket, Ecuador's Independiente del Valle beat Peru's Melgar 3-0 in their first leg on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor