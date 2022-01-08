Real need to get back to playing like before Christman, says Ancelotti

-
-
Real Madrid slumped to defeat in their first match after the winter break as they lost 0-1 to Getafe and coach Carlo Ancelotti said they need to get back to playing like they were before Christmas.
With Real playing Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, Ancelotti said their opponents are in good form and therefore wants his team to be at its best to take on Valencia.
"It's a game against a team that are having a good spell and are very well organised. We have to get back to playing how we were before the Christmas break. The team is in pretty good shape, we've got a few players back who were out with niggles and we're focused on taking three points," said Ancelotti talking to the press via video conference.
"There are lots of things to assess, such as the amount of possession you have. When you have more of the ball, there's less opportunity to make fouls. Each team has their own style and it's a single statistic in that sense. It doesn't mean much. Valencia defend very well, with real intensity. It's normal in football. When we're defending, we need to bring intensity to our duels too, it's to be expected," he added.
He said his team was in a confident mood and focused on getting three points.
"The team is in pretty good shape, we've got a few players back who were out with niggles and we're focused on getting the three points," he said.
Ancelotti denied that his team was too dependent on Vinicus Jr and now that the player is back in form, he was very important for Real.
"I think it's a bit much to claim there's dependence at Real Madrid. We have a player who has done brilliantly in the early part of the season and who has helped us win games, just like Benzema and Militão have done. Of course, Vini Jr. has been important for us in the first half of the season," he said.
"He's back, in good shape and everyone's happy. Vini Jr. gives you running in behind, he's strong one-on-one, he's swift on the counter, and gets goals too. If I had to highlight one thing, it's pretty clear that if you give him space, he can be very" very dangerous".
Ancelotti said Eden Hazar is getting back to his best soon.
"Right now, what he's missing is getting back to playing with the same confidence he used to show. He's getting closer to his best and I hope we can see that on the pitch again soon".
--IANS
bsk
