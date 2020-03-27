Cricket Australia unveils new T20Is kit for 2020-2021 home season

Cricket Australia have unveiled their newest kit which will be worn by Australias mens and womens teams in T20Is in 2020-21 season. It has been designed by a Western Australian cricket fan and graphic designer Kai Jaeger.

Jaeger's 'Vibrant Evolutions' kit was voted as the winner of Cricket Australia's 'It's Your Design' competition.

On Thursday, the board took to Twitter to congratulate Jaeger whose designed jerseys will be worn by the two sets of Australian teams during the 2021-22 season.

"Congratulations to Kai Jaeger, winners or the 'It's Your Design' competition. The playing shirt, designed and voted by the fans, will be worn by our T20 teams during the 2021-22 home season," the CA tweet read.





The jersey is predominantly dark green with shades of traditional yellow.

"I tried to make it interesting and different from every angle, but still recognisable for Australian cricket fans," Jaeger told cricket.com.au.

"The different shapes and colours help to keep the design fun and upbeat. The lines, with an upwards trajectory, create a sense of movement and represent the ever-changing nature of the game," he added.

The men's and women's teams will wear the same kit, with the sponsor logos the only difference in appearance. The men's team shirt is sponsored by Alinta Energy while the women's team shirt is sponsored by long-time supporter of women's cricket, Commonwealth Bank.