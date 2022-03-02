CSK pacer Deepak Chahar set to miss half of IPL 2022 due to injury

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Squad & possible Playing 11 post IPL Auction
IPL 2021: Check full schedule and squad of Chennai Super Kings here
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH playing 11: Bravo replace Curran in Chennai line-up
IPL 2021, CSK vs MI highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by 20 runs
IPL 2021: DC vs CSK playing 11: Uthappa replaces Raina in Chennai line-up
-
Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar is set to miss first half of the upcoming Indian Premier League due to a right quadriceps injury which he sustained during the third and final T20 match against West Indies in Kolkata.
According to BCCI sources, Chahar is likely to be out for eight weeks.
"Chahar is out for at least eight weeks, which means he will miss half of IPL 2022," the BCCI source told PTI.
The IPL 2022 starts on March 26 and CSK is still waiting for a final report from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where the pacer is recuperating.
Chahar was bought by CSK for a whopping Rs 14 crore, which is the second most expensive buy in this year's IPL auction.
The 29-year-old had sustained a right quadriceps injury while playing in the final T20 against the West Indies in Kolkata on February 20 and was subsequently ruled out of the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka, which India won 3-0.
In his short international career so far, Chahar has picked up 10 and 26 wickets from seven ODIs and 20 T20 matches respectively.
Coming down the order, Chahar has also made valuable contributions for India, hitting two fifties in ODIs with 69 not out being his highest score.
The IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played in the country from March 26 till May 29.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor