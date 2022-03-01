IPL 2022: Being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders is amazing, says Shreyas

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 Final: Top raiders, top defenders and top teams of season 8
BCCI extends date for buying ITT documents for new IPL teams till Oct 20
BCCI must allow IPL teams to play exhibition games overseas: Ness Wadia
Indian Premier League: Bairstow, Malan pull out, citing personal reasons
Maxwell to miss Pak tour, doubtful for first few matches of IPL as well
-
India batter Shreyas Iyer has said that he feels amazing to be a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise and he cannot wait to don the purple and gold in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
Iyer recently powered Team India to a record 3-0 T20I series win against Sri Lanka and he was adjudged as Player of the Series after scoring 204 runs in the three matches.
"Yes, I was watching the auction and KKR went for me right from the start. There were some other big franchises as well coming along and I remember the battle was going on. We, all of our (India) team members were sitting together and watching the Auction on TV. My heart was pumping, and I wasn't able to control my emotions. I was trying to act relaxed, but you know, andar hi andar se, I was feeling a little nervous," the official website of KKR quoted Iyer as saying.
"Eventually KKR got me, that feeling was amazing. I'm really proud, considering the rich history and to be coming into the KKR setup," he added.
During the mega auction held in Bengaluru, Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. He was later named as skipper of the franchise.
"I would like to tell the fans that I'm really looking forward to don the purple and gold. Can't wait to wear it, really. I'm really looking forward to be on the ground this time, representing KKR because I've always been on the opposite end and I could feel the crowd cheering for their team," said Iyer.
"It will literally give me goosebumps and I'm really looking forward for that excitement and to see to it at the end of the day that we win the championship for you. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," he added.
The IPL 2022 edition will be played from March 26-May 29. KKR is expected to lock horns against CSK in the tournament opener.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor