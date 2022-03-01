IPL 2022: Being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders is amazing, says Shreyas

India batter has said that he feels amazing to be a part of the (KKR) franchise and he cannot wait to don the purple and gold in the upcoming edition of the (IPL) 2022.

Iyer recently powered Team India to a record 3-0 T20I series win against Sri Lanka and he was adjudged as Player of the Series after scoring 204 runs in the three matches.

"Yes, I was watching the auction and KKR went for me right from the start. There were some other big franchises as well coming along and I remember the battle was going on. We, all of our (India) team members were sitting together and watching the Auction on TV. My heart was pumping, and I wasn't able to control my emotions. I was trying to act relaxed, but you know, andar hi andar se, I was feeling a little nervous," the official website of KKR quoted Iyer as saying.

"Eventually KKR got me, that feeling was amazing. I'm really proud, considering the rich history and to be coming into the KKR setup," he added.

During the mega auction held in Bengaluru, was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. He was later named as skipper of the franchise.

"I would like to tell the fans that I'm really looking forward to don the purple and gold. Can't wait to wear it, really. I'm really looking forward to be on the ground this time, representing KKR because I've always been on the opposite end and I could feel the crowd cheering for their team," said Iyer.

"It will literally give me goosebumps and I'm really looking forward for that excitement and to see to it at the end of the day that we win the championship for you. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," he added.

The IPL 2022 edition will be played from March 26-May 29. KKR is expected to lock horns against CSK in the tournament opener.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)