IPL 2021: DC vs CSK playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

In Match 50 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Dubai International Stadium today. CSK is likely to bring Deepak Chahar in the playing given its bowlers were sent for a leather-hunt against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Delhi would look to give opportunity to its benchwarmers such as Umesh Yadav and Amit Mishra.
DC vs CSK playing 11
DC playing 11 (probables): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
CSK playing 11 (probables): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar
CSK vs DC head to head
- Total matches played: 24
- CSK won: 15
- DC won: 9
- No result: 0
- CSK highest score vs DC: 222
- DC highest score vs CSK: 198
- CSK lowest score vs DC: 110
- DC lowest score vs CSK: 83
Know about Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?
The DC vs CSK match is scheduled to take place on October 4, Monday.
Where will DC vs CSK match will be played?
The venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.
What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Delhi and Chennai?
The IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the DC vs CSK IPL match live toss take place?
The DC vs CSK live toss between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match live in India?
The DC vs CSK will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of DC vs CSK IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.
