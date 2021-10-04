IPL 2021: DC vs CSK playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

In Match 50 of 14th edition of (IPL 2021), (DC) will lock horns with (CSK) at Dubai International Stadium today. CSK is likely to bring Deepak Chahar in the playing given its bowlers were sent for a leather-hunt against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Delhi would look to give opportunity to its benchwarmers such as Umesh Yadav and Amit Mishra.

2021 IPL points table and team rankings



2021 IPL latest news



DC vs CSK playing 11



DC playing 11 (probables): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan



CSK playing 11 (probables): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar



CSK vs DC head to head

Total matches played: 24

CSK won: 15

DC won: 9

No result: 0

CSK highest score vs DC: 222

DC highest score vs CSK: 198

CSK lowest score vs DC: 110

DC lowest score vs CSK: 83

Know about (DC) vs (CSK) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The DC vs CSK match is scheduled to take place on October 4, Monday.

Where will DC vs CSK match will be played?



The venue for the vs T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.

What will be the match timings for today’s match between Delhi and Chennai?



The IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the DC vs CSK IPL match live toss take place?



The DC vs CSK live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs CSK match live in India?



The DC vs CSK will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the DC vs CSK IPL 2021 match in India?



The live streaming of DC vs CSK IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.