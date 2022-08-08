CWG 2022: Final was superb advert for women's Cricket, says ICC CEO

-
Geoff Allardice, the Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday, congratulated Australia on winning the inaugural Commonwealth Games women's cricket gold medal in Birmingham, beating India by nine runs in a tense final at Edgbaston.
In an official statement, Allardice also called Sunday's gold medal match as a superb advertisement for women's cricket. "Congratulations to Australia on winning the first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal for women's cricket. It has been a fantastic ten days of competition at Edgbaston with packed out crowds getting behind the world's best players."
"Every game has felt like a home game with fans of all eight competing nations turning out in force to watch top quality cricket and some hard-fought games, including the final was a superb advert for the women's game."
"I'd like to thank the Commonwealth Games Federation and Birmingham 2022 for giving cricket the opportunity to be part of a multi-sport Games, the players and match officials have thoroughly enjoyed the experience."
The nine-run win on Sunday continues Australia's dominance in the women's cricketing circuit after being reigning champions in 20-over and 50-over cricket. Electing to bat first, opener Beth Mooney top-scored with 61 while India made a fightback in the last five overs as Australia made 161-8 in their 20 overs.
Despite captain Harmanpreet Kaur making 65 and sharing a 96-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues, Australia made a late comeback to bowl out India for 152 with three deliveries left in innings and halt all chances of a memorable winning run chase for the eventual silver medallists. Under captain Meg Lanning and interim coach Shelley Nitschke, Australia were undefeated in the tournament which culminated in a wonderfully hard-fought final.
"Huge congratulations to Shelley, Meg and the players and support staff. Winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games is a historic moment for Australian cricket and thoroughly deserved. This team has arguably been the most dominant in world sport over past few years and we are incredibly proud of their achievements," said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.--IANS
