Darren Sammy alleges racism within IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has released a video alleging in IPL franchise (SRH).

Sammy, last week, protested angrily when he learnt the meaning of the offensive Hindi word 'Kalu,' which was used against him during his stint with

The former Windies T20 World Cup-winning skipper had said that he along with Sri Lanka player Thisara Perera were subjected to 'Kalu' chants when they played for

However, at that time, the player did not specify as to who used to direct these slurs at him, but now the player has released a video, saying he will message all those who called him with that word.





Sammy's stories were a reaction to an episode of the show "The Patriot Act" hosted by Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj which spoke about in Indian households.

"I have played all over the world and I have been loved by many people, I have embraced all dressing rooms where I have played, so I was listening to Hasan Minhaj as to how some of the people in his culture describe black people," Sammy said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

"This does not apply to all people, so after I found out a meaning of a certain word, I had said I was angry on finding out the meaning and it was degrading, instantly I remembered when I played for SunRisers Hyderabad, I was being called exactly the same word which is degrading to us black people," he added.

Sammy said that at the time when he was being called with the word, he didn't know the meaning, and his team-mates used to laugh every time after calling him by that name.

"I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are, I must admit at that time when I was being called as that word I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, I did not know what it meant, every time I was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment, I thought teammates are laughing so it must be something funny," Sammy said.

"Now, I realise it was degrading, I will be texting you guys and I will ask you as to when you called me with that name, did you all mean it in any bad way or form? I have had great memories in all my dressing rooms, so all those who used to you call me with that word, think about it, let's have a conversation, if it was in a bad way then I would be really disappointed," he added.

The former Windies skipper has been a vocal supporter of the protests that are currently going on in the United States over the death of an African-American man named George Floyd.

Sammy had also made an appeal to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and

Opening batsman had also condoled the demise of Floyd and had said that he too has been a victim of racism.

The (ICC) on Friday expressed its solidarity against racism through a short video of the 2019 men's ODI World Cup final, which was won by England and said that "cricket is nothing without diversity".

The cricket's governing body posted a minute and 18-second long video on its official Twitter handle and captioned the post, "Without diversity, cricket is nothing. Without diversity, you don't get the full picture."







The ICC used the excerpt from the World Cup 2019 final, which was decided on the last ball after both 50-over and super-over tied between England and New Zealand at Lord's.

In the video, Jofra Archer can be seen delivering the last ball of the tournament which handed the maiden title to England. Archer is a Barbadian-born who made his debut in May 2019 and got selected for England's World Cup squad.

He impressed the world with his fury pace in quadrennial tournament and the home Ashes.



