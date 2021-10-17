Decision on Dhoni's retention will be taken only after knowing rules: CSK

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Check full schedule and squad of Chennai Super Kings here
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH playing 11: Bravo replace Curran in Chennai line-up
IPL 2021: DC vs CSK playing 11: Uthappa replaces Raina in Chennai line-up
IPL 2021, CSK vs MI highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by 20 runs
IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB playing 11: David, Saini comes in for Jamieson, Sachin
-
A call on whether to retain Mahendra Singh Doni for the next season of the IPL will be taken only after knowing the rules of the system, a top Chennai Super Kings official said on Sunday.
The retention rules have not been laid down as yet and two more teams are set to be added in the 2022 edition.
"The rules of retention are not clear yet...We are not sure about the number of retentions that will be allowed. And a call on that will be made once the rules are known," the official told PTI when asked about the possibility of using a retention card to retain the talismanic Dhoni.
The iconic CSK skipper is the toast of the cricketing world after guiding the franchise to a fourth IPL title on Friday in Dubai.
Earlier, Dhoni had said that he would like to create a roadmap for the next 10 years for CSK.
The skipper had said that he hadn't decided how he would fit into the retention scheme of things.
"Again I've said it before, it depends on the BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK," he had said after his team defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL final.
"It's not about me being there in the top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," he had said.
The CSK official also said any celebrations by the team would wait till the captain returns after finishing his role as a mentor with the Indian T20 World Cup team in the UAE.
"The victory celebrations will have to wait for the return of Dhoni after he is done with the role as mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup," he said.
Meanwhile, CSK's star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to Pune to a warm welcome on Sunday. The stylish right-hander had scored 635 runs to win the Orange cup for the highest run-getter in the just-concluded IPL.
A few of the CSK's city-based players are expected to reach Chennai on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor