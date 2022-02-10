Dream was to get debut cap from MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli: Deepak Hooda

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
1000th ODI: Middle-order in focus, India look for 'fresh ODI template'
Pollard to lead West Indies in limited-overs series against Ireland, Eng
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
-
India all-rounder Deepak Hooda has said that it was his dream to get his debut cap from either Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni and it was great to see that fulfilled in the first ODI against West Indies.
Rohit Sharma and his side registered a 44-run win in the second ODI to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Prasidh Krishna's four-wicket haul helped India defend 237 and defeat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
"I made my debut in the first ODI, it was an amazing feeling. You always work hard for that, before the match I spoke to you (Suryakumar Yadav). I feel blessed to be a part of the side. It was my childhood dream to get cap from either MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli. Getting the cap from Kohli was an amazing feeling. I worked on sidelining the distraction and work on my process," Hooda told teammate Suryakumar Yadav in a video posted on BCCI.TV.
"Good things take time but keep yourself ready. Obviously, it is a blessed feeling to share the dressing room with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. You always learn so much from them. I am just trying to learn from them. My goal is to keep working on my process with the same intent and not worry too much about outcome," he added.
Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul might have played knocks of 64 and 49 but the hosts kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and in the end, West Indies restricted India to 237/9 in the allotted fifty overs. For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith scalped two wickets each.
The final ODI will be played on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor