Durand Cup: Former Champions FC Goa to face Indian Air Force at KBK Kolkata

-
ALSO READ
ISL: Kerala Blasters' Adrian Luna praises team after qualifying for final
India Super League: Chennaiyin FC rope in midfielder Sourav Das for 2 years
Schopman looking to build on good run ahead of Pro League and World Cup
Every child also an individual: CWC on moral policing in Kerala's Palakkad
22 candidates in fray for Tripura bypolls to 4 assembly seats including CM
-
The 131st Durand Cup gallops along and in a third straight day of doubleheaders, champions FC Goa take on the Indian Air Force at Kolkata's Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) and two teams make their first appearance in the tournament, as the Kerala Blasters take on Sudeva FC of Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Atheltic stadium in Guwahati.
It did not quite go according to plan for the champions on an opening day, when they went down 1-3 to local giants Mohammedan Sporting at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). Maybe a change of venue to the KBK will bring a change of fortune for the Gaurs against an Indian Air Force side which will not be short on grit.
The Gaurs will look to Muhammed Nemil once again to do the star turn as he did with a wonderful opening goal against Mohammedan but the Air Force with experienced players like Shibinraj in goal, Arshdeep in defence, Sourav Shadhukan in midfield and former Mizoram Santosh Trophy winning captain Zico Zoremsanga and Mandeep Singh upfront, will certainly pose a challenge.
It will be the Gaurs' second game in Group A in three days, but the Air Force's first so the Goan gaffer Deggie Cardozo will also have to be aware of the Airmen's relative freshness.
The Kerala Blasters and Sudeva FC game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium which follows the FC Goa-Indian Air Force game on Matchday 4, will see both teams making a first appearance in this year's tournament while it will be their second overall appearance at the Durand Cup.
With Kerala bringing a young side and Sudeva having an active transfer season it will be interesting to note how things pan out on the ground but both have players in their squad who the opponents will be wary of.
The Blasters might unleash Sudeva's own Shubho Paul on them in attack and with players like India U-20 SAFF championship winner Vibin Mohanan and talented midfielders like Ebindas Yesudasan in their ranks, Sudeva will have their hands full.
The Delhi side on the other hand does not lack talent as well with the likes of Abhijit Sarkar, who impressed one and all in the FIFA U-17 world cup held in India and later, in their squad. They also bring in experience in midfield with the likes of Souvik Das who has played in the highest echelons of Indian football and with the top clubs as well, as they do in wing play with the likes of journeyman Chesterpaul Lyngdoh.
Odhisa FC began proceedings in Group D with a 6-0 win over North East United FC (NEUFC) and there are only two spots for grabs to make the knockouts. None of Sudeva or the Blasters will want to let go of an opportunity to win first-up by cashing in on any laziness on the other's part.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor