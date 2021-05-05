Eight of the 11 England cricketers reach home from Covid-hit IPL 2021

-
Eight of the 11 England players who were part of the now-postponed Indian Premier League, including Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, returned home on Wednesday.
The organisers were forced to postpone the popular league on Tuesday after at least four Indian players tested positive for coronavirus.
Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy are also back in the UK, according to Sky Sports.
The arrival of England skipper Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan from India is expected within the next 48 hours.
With India put on the travel "red list" by the UK in the wake of the raging pandemic there, the cricketers will have to quarantine in a government-approved facility for 10 days.
The IPL has assured all overseas players a safe passage back home.
With Australian government banning travel from India until at least May 15, its cricketers are set to fly to Maldives or Sri Lanka before they are allowed back home.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
