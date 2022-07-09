Eng vs Ind 2nd T20I Live Updates: England face a do-or-die situation
England vs India 2nd T20I Live Updates: The Indian team has a 1-0 lead in the series and would look to seal the series, while the English team would look to make a comeback in the series
The Indian team will be back in full strength for the first time in a long time. And they will be up against an English side which has been brutally beaten in the last game and would want nothing more than a victory to stay in the series.
Jos Buttler would be mindful that his team needs a solid performance up top from the likes of himself, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan, only then could players like Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook come good. Moeen Ali looked in good touch and therefore he needs to be the best version of himself for England to make an impact.
England vs India 2nd T20I Toss Timing and Details
England vs India 2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 02:30 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his counterpart from England, Jos Buttler would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 02:00 pm Local Time.
Eng vs Ind Playing 11
With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer back as selection options, the Indian team will definitely make changes to winning 11 from the last game. In all probability, Kohli would come in place of Isha Kishan with Deepak Hooda opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.
Rishabh Pant would most likely be back in place of Dinesh Karthik as Ravindra Jadeja will come in place of Axar Patel. Bumrah will replace Arshdeep Singh, the debutant from the last game.
As for England, they would look to go with the same playing 11 as one bad performance could not be reason enough to not back players to do well.
Also Read: ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Preview: England aim bounce back vs full strength India
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan/ Deepak Hooda, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/ Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
England Predicted Playing 11
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson/Tymal Mills
Also Read: ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of Edgbaston, Birmingham
ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming
The second T20I match would start at 07:00 pm IST at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
England vs India 2nd T20I Live Updates: Catch India skipper Rohit Sharma back in action as his team takes on Jos Buttler’s England in the 2nd T20I of the three-match T20I series
