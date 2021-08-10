Eng vs Ind: Moeen Ali under consideration for 2nd Test, says Silverwood

-
ALSO READ
ECB should dock money if players put IPL over national duty: Boycott
Thing about being a Test batsman is that you handle all conditions: Stokes
England announce 18-man squad for series against Pak after Covid outbreak
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
-
England head coach Chris Silverwood has said that all-rounder Moeen Ali is "certainly" under consideration for the second Test against India which gets underway from August 12.
The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test.
England batting wasn't up to the mark and Moeen's presence in the squad will allow the hosts to get the required depth.
"Moeen is certainly under consideration. He's always been part of our consideration. So that's something that Joe and I are going to chat about at Lord's," ESPNcricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying.
"We know he is a fine cricketer and we know he is showing fine form in the Hundred at the moment, though I appreciate it's a different format," he added.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in July this year had confirmed that men's all-rounder Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect.
"Allrounders such Ben Stokes or Chris Woakes usually give you options all-round. Unfortunately, we've found ourselves squeezed through circumstance recently and we haven't been able to do that," said Silverwood
"Could Mo play at Lord's? All I'll say is my mind's not closed to anything. If it fits and works for the team then it's something we have to consider," he added.
Silverwood also admitted that batsmen apart from Joe Root need to start contributing more to ease off the pressure on the Three Lions skipper.
England and India will now lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor