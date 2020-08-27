JUST IN
IPL 2020: Pacer Daniel Sams replaces Jason Roy in Delhi Capitals' squad
ENG vs PAK: England's Jason Roy ruled out of T20 series against Pakistan

England will be without one of its most explosive batsmen for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan after Jason Roy was ruled out of all three matches because of a left side strain.

AP | PTI  |  Manchester 

England's Jason Roy raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between England and Australia at Edgbaston. Photo: AP | PTI
Check Eng vs Pak 1st T20 playing 11 and manchester weather report

The opener was hurt during practice at Old Trafford this week, and had a scan on Wednesday which revealed the injury.

Roy will remain with the England squad and look to recover in time for the white-ball series against Australia in Southampton starting Sept. 4 with the first of three T20s.

England didn't say if a replacement would be called up for Roy.

Check Eng vs Pak 1st T20 live streaming and match timing details here

England's first T20 against Pakistan is on Friday, followed by further games on Sunday and Tuesday.
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 22:07 IST

