Eng vs WI: ICC welcomes back cricket, thanks England board for efforts

(ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has welcomed the resumption of international cricket on the eve of England hosting the West Indies in a three-Test #raisethebat series starting on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"We are delighted at the resumption of international cricket with England taking on the West Indies in a Test series beginning tomorrow. I would like to thank the ECB for their tireless efforts in ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of participants.



"Exactly four months ago to the day, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final was watched by millions of fans the world over, and we are sure the excitement remains as high. I wish both teams and the match officials the very best for what promises to be an exciting series," Sawhney said in quotes shared by ICC.

This will be the first time when international cricket will be played with a new set of changed rules put forward by ICC looking at the virus threat.

Bowlers won't be able to use saliva on match balls, players will have to refrain from celebrating together and the stadium will be devoid of fans.

The other big change for this clash will be England star all-rounder Ben Stokes wearing the captain's armband in place of regular Test skipper Joe Root, who left the bio-secure bubble and returned to Sheffield for the birth of his second child.



All eyes will be on all-rounders Stokes and Jason Holder in Southampton as they will lead their respective teams onto the pitch at Ageas Bowl to mark the beginning of this historic series.