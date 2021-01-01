England squad clears Covid test, set to travel to Sri Lanka for Test series

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka cricket willing to host India-England Tests next year: Report
England to go ahead with Lanka tour despite restrictions in South Africa
New Covid strain will not jeopardise England tour of Sri Lanka, says SLC
Sri Lanka to waive off parking and landing costs for international flights
Covid-19 impact: England and Wales cricket board to cut workforce by 20%
-
England's Sri Lanka-bound cricket contingent has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be leaving for the island nation on Saturday for a two-match Test series, starting on January 14.
England players and support staff had undergone COVID-19 testing on December 30. They will fly to Sri Lanka as per schedule on Saturday.
On arrival, the contingent will spend 10 days in a bio-secure bubble in Hambantota, according to a report in 'Sky Sports'.
England is scheduled to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka in Galle from January 14-18 and January 22-26.
The series was postponed in March last year midway through the visitors' warm-up game in Colombo due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is part of the ongoing World Test Championship.
This will be England's second touring assignment since the COVID-19 pandemic threw schedules haywire.
They had travelled to South Africa in November but the tour was called off midway after two members of the visiting party tested positive for the dreaded virus.
After its assignment in Sri Lanka, the England cricket team will head to India for a full series starting with the first Test on February 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor