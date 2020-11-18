England vs India: England to host India for five Tests from August 4, 2021

-
India will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series slated to begin in August 2021, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.
England will host India for five Tests at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval, and Emirates Old Trafford with the first game starting from August 4.
The Test series will conclude on September 14, the scheduled last day of the fifth Test at Emirates Old Trafford.
"The Test series against India is due to conclude the Men's international summer, with Tests at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval, and Emirates Old Trafford," said ECB in an official statement.
India vs England 2021 Test series full schedule
- 4-8 August, 1st Test Match, Trent Bridge
- 12-16 August, 2nd Test Match, Lord’s
- 25-29 August, 3rd Test Match, Emerald Headingley
- 2-6 Sept, 4th Test Match, Kia Oval
- 10-14 Sept, 5th Test Match, Emirates Old Trafford
The ECB on Wednesday set out plans to host international series across men's, women's, and disability cricket in 2021.
The England cricket team will also play a Royal London Series against Sri Lanka and a Royal London Series and Vitality IT20 Series against Pakistan.
Current plans see England Women set to play South Africa in a Royal London Series and Vitality IT20 Series before hosting New Zealand in a Royal London Series and Vitality IT20 Series.
The England Visually Impaired team is also planning to host Australia in a limited-overs series in August, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.
England hold the Ashes after their resounding success in Adelaide four years ago with fixtures and dates for next summer's series also yet to be finalised.
"We had an amazing summer of international cricket this year with some memorable performances, and we know how much enjoyment it brought to people whilst staying at home," said ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison in an official statement.
"Next year we've got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-Test series against India as the centrepiece, compelling white ball series for our men and women, and an Ashes Series for our Visually Impaired team," he added.
