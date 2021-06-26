Euro 2020: Not the first time that people are doubting me, says Harry Kane

-
England captain Harry Kane has brushed aside his critics after not being able to score in his side's first three group stage matches of the ongoing Euro 2020.
England managed to progress to the round of 16 stage after finishing the Group D toppers following a win over Croatia and the Czech Republic. The Three Lions had played out a draw against Scotland.
"It is definitely not the first time people have doubted me in my career, that is for sure. That's part and parcel of it. I have said all along as a striker that you go through some great spells where you are scoring every game and everything you touch turns into goals and then there are somewhere things do not fall your way... and that is probably the way it has gone in this tournament so far," Goal.com quoted Kane as saying.
"People are quick to change their minds. It was not too long ago when I won the Golden Boot and I was the best thing in the world, people were raving about me. You cannot get too high or too low, you just have to have that neutral mode. Self-belief is a huge thing and I have always believed in myself. I could go 10, 15 games without scoring but, give me a chance, and I would back myself to score it. It is about trying to peak at the right time and the right time in tournament football is the knockout stages," he added.
For the Premier League 2020-21 season, Kane had finished as the top goal-scorer and he ended up winning the Golden Boot.
England will now lock horns against Germany in the round of 16 match on Tuesday at the Wembley Stadium.
Germany had knocked out England of the 1990 World Cup, Euro 96 and the 2010 World Cup.
