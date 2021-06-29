Euro Cup: Spain beat Croatia in extra time thriller to reach quarter-finals

-
ALSO READ
Euro 2020: Sterling scores as England beats Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
Euro 2020: Croatia vs Czech Republic live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm IST
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
-
Spain defeated Croatia 5-3 after extra time in their Round of 16 clash in the ongoing Euro Cup in Copenhagen to progress to the quarter-finals on Monday.
Alvaro Morat scored in the 100th minute to take Spain 4-3 ahead and Mikel Oyarzabal netted one in the 103rd minute to get Spain a double lead. In the final few minutes, Croatia tried hard but were unable to score a goal as Spain got over the line.
In the first half, Spain struggled to string passes together and the strikers failed to get through Croatia's defense. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon was unable to control a bouncing pass from Pedri which resulted in an own goal as Croatia took the lead.
However, Spain bounced back in style as Pablo Sarabia latched onto a rebound to drill home the equaliser from close range in the 38th minute.
In the second half, both teams started the game from 1-1 but Cesar Azpilicueta scored his first-ever goal for Spain as the side again got the lead in the 57th minute.
Croatia kept pressing hard for an equaliser. However, Ferran Torres fired a goal in the 76th minute to double Spain's advantage.
But Croatia bounced back in the dying minutes of the play as Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic scored to pull back their side and the match went to extra time after a six-goal thriller (3-3).
In the extra time, Spain scored two goals to ease into the quarter-finals of the Euro Cup after beating Croatia 5-3 on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor