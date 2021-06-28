Copa America: Ecuador reach quarterfinals after 1-1 draw against Brazil

has qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing after the side played out a 1-1 draw against (local time) here at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico.

With this result, was able to cement fourth place in Group B with three points from four games. topped the group with 10 points from four matches.

took an early lead in the match as Eder Militao netted the ball into the goalpost in the 37th minute. No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Brazil walked in with a 1-0 lead.

However, managed to get the equaliser in the 53rd minute as Angel Mena got among the scoring charts. No further goals were scored, and in the end, the match ended as a draw.

Brazil will play their quarterfinal on July 3 while Ecuador will be in action on July 4.

In another match, Peru managed to defeat Venezuela 1-0 on Sunday (local time). For Peru, Andre Camillo scored the goal in the 48th minute of the game.

With this result, Peru finished group B at the second spot with seven points from four games while Venezuela finished at the bottom with just two points.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)