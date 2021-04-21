European Super League to 'reshape the project' after dramatic collapse

-
The European Super League announced it will be taking steps to "reshape the project" after six English clubs confirmed they were withdrawing from the proposed breakaway competition.
"Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project," the Super League said in a statement early Wednesday, DPA reports.
Despite the mass departure of the English clubs, the Super League remained defiant in its aims to propose a new European competition, saying the "existing system does not work."
"Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the full football pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic," the statement said.
A total of 12 top European teams from England, Spain and Italy announced on Monday that they wanted to found their own league. It was to consist of 20 teams with 15 permanent members.
The announcement sent shockwaves around the world and drew wide-ranging condemnation from politicians, federations and fans.
The establishment of the elite league would have been in direct competition with the Champions League of the European Football Union UEFA.
Amid the backlash, on Tuesday night Manchester City were the first to formally confirm that they were quitting the competition.
Statements confirming the withdrawal of the other five clubs - Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal FC and Chelsea - followed soon after.
There was also speculation in Spain that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid may be planning similar steps.
