Expecting tough match against KXIP, Rahul will be key wicket: Buttler

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP preview: High-octane match on cards at Sharjah
IPL 2020 stats: Record 33 sixes hit in CSK vs RR clash in Sharjah
IPL 2020: Under-strength Rajasthan Royals hope to upset in-form CSK
KXIP vs RCB: KL Rahul rewrites IPL record books with blistering 132
Learning to control my emotions while batting, like Dhoni: Sanju Samson
-
Rajasthan Royals will be looking to make it two out of two when they face Kings XI Punjab in their next IPL encounter and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is expecting a tough fight from the KL Rahul side at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Buttler, who had missed the first game, said his team came out with a great performance against Chennai Super Kings in their opening Indian Premier League 2020 encounter on Tuesday.
"Great to get a win on the board, the team played fantastically well in the first game. It was an outstanding batting performance and a fantastic bowling performance in tough bowling conditions," said Buttler as per a release shared by the Royals.
"I am really excited to play my first game, it was great to be back in training with the boys. There's a great vibe around the team, so I'm really looking forward to taking the field. The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic. Obviously, (there's) lots of confidence after that first game," he added.
The England batsman also hailed Rahul who scored a brilliant 132 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a game which Kings XI won by 97 runs.
"The training has been very energetic, guys are lively and enjoying each other's company. So yeah (it's a) good atmosphere around (and we are) expecting a really tough match against Kings XI," said Buttler.
"Obviously a fantastic team, KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against RCB, so he will be a key wicket as always and I think we'll see another potentially high-scoring game at Sharjah with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in," he added.
--IANS
aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor