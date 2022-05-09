Faf du Plessis achieves milestone of 300 fours, 25 half-centuries in IPL

-
Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a thumping 67-run win against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday and as a batter the South African achieved a milestone of 300 fours in the league.
The RCB skipper opened for his side and despite losing Virat Kohli for a golden duck early on in the innings managed to help his team achieve a big first innings total of 192/3 in 20 overs.
Faf du Plessis was on a rampage with the bat scoring an unbeaten 73 off just 50 balls hitting eight fours and two sixes and in process achieved the milestone of 300 fours in the league.
The RCB captain went on to score his 25th half-century in the IPL and his third of the season.
The South African's knock paved way for an emphatic 67-run win and with this vistory RCB have moved to fourth spot in points table with seven wins out off 12 matches.
