SRH vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 54

Another Southern Derby is on as Sunrisers Hyderabad, in a bid to revive their chances of making it to the Playoffs face the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who themselves are in the race of the Playoffs and just two points ahead of Hyderabad.
Though Kane Williamson led Hyderabad have lost three matches in a row, Faf du Plessis’ Bangalore broke their losing streak in the last game against Chennai Super Kings.
Here's how the Playing 11 of SRH and RCB would look like
Marco Jansen was phenomenal when Hyderbad last played the RCB and thus he could be favoured to make comeback in place of Sean Abbott who really didn’t click In one opportunity that he was offered in the last game. Apart from that change, Sunrisers would hope that both T Natarajan and Washington Sundar are fully fit and make it to the Playing 11.
As for Bangalore, they are all settled as Maxwell has started to fire at the very important juncture of the to0urnamenet. Hence no change is expected from the Bangalore side.
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar/Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/Sean Abbott, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj
IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Toss Timing and Details
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the SRH vs RCB toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
SRH IPL 2022 Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Glenn Phillips, Ravikumar Samarth
RCB IPL 2022 Squad
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam
