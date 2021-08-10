Feeling yet to sink in, says Neeraj Chopra at Athletics Federation function

-
Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, said on Tuesday that the feeling had yet to fully sink in that he had achieved a huge career milestone.
Speaking during a felicitation function organised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday morning, and attended by 2003 World Championships bronze-medallist in long jump Anju Bobby George besides discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, among others, Chopra said that, there is "no better feeling than clinching the gold medal (at the Olympics)".
"Every athlete dreams of winning at the Olympics and there's no better feeling than winning gold. It was like a dream when I finally won it. The reception I got on my return from Tokyo made me realise the magnitude of my achievement," said Chopra.
On the occasion, AFI Planning Committee chairman, Lalit Bhanot, said that the national athletics body had decided to further promote javelin throwing and "will hold competitions every year throughout the country on August 7 to mark Neeraj Chopra's gold-medal feat in Tokyo."
About his throw on August 7, Chopra said, "I was in a good rhythm on that day. I was trying to exceed my ability and as soon as my second throw went well, I decided to not take any more risks. I did not exert myself anymore because I knew that I almost secured gold for the country."
Just before the felicitation function, Anju Bobby tweeted, "Such a delight to meet @Neeraj_chopra1 and his parents today. Thank you for giving us the moment that the nation will be celebrating for a long time."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
