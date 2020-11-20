FIFA bans Haitian soccer president Yves Jean-Bart for life for sexual abuse

Haitian soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart was banned from the sport for life on Friday following accusations of systematic of female players.

The ethics committee found Jean-Bart guilty of having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors. He was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million).

Jean-Bart has denied the allegations, which involve national team players. The accusations were first revealed by British newspaper The Guardian in April.

The abuse is said to have happened at the country's national training center at Croix-des-Bouquets, which helped fund.

It was known as The Ranch. As the head of Haitian soccer since 2000, Jean-Bart wielded huge power and has high-level connections into the government, political, and legal systems, Human Rights Watch said.

Haitian state authorities have been urged by the advocacy group to investigate the allegations and protect the players, who also said they were intimidated and threatened.

This is not a case of one bad apple," Human Rights Watch global initiatives director Minky Worden said ahead of the verdict.

"Athletes have testified that many other officials in the Haitian Football Federation officials responsible for their safety either participated in or knew and turned a blind eye.

Three more Haitian federation officials have been suspended from work while FIFA investigators gather evidence, technical director Wilner Etienne, national center girls' supervisor Nela Joseph, and assistant coach Yvette Flix.

Since the allegations were revealed, FIFA has pledged to work on safeguarding players in an agreement with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

