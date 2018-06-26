Lionel Messi: The hero Argentina deserves and the one it needs tonight

For Lionel Messi, the time is now.



Time to score at the World Cup. Time to save Argentina from another crushing disappointment. Time to live up to his reputation as one of the world's best players. Time to end questions about his performance in the biggest games.

Messi turned 31 on 24th June, two days before Tuesday's must-win game against Nigeria and time is running out for G.O.A.T.



Nigeria would advance with a win, and a draw might be enough for the Super Eagles who depend on group leader Croatia's result against Iceland.

Other stars have come through at this World Cup. Messi's greatest rival, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, has scored four goals already. So has Belgium's Romelu Lukaku. Neymar has a goal for Brazil. Toni Kroos scored when Germany desperately needed it. Harry Cane has blown away his competitors with five goals.



The only thing the Argentine sensation has accumulated after two matches is a mountain of pressure.

To leave Russia without even making it past the group stage would be a massive humiliation for Messi. It would also strengthen the impression some fans have of him back home, which is of a maverick genius who goes missing in critical international matches.

His only success with Argentina came 10 years ago at the Summer Olympics but other than that there have been only demoralizing defeats.

Messi failed to win it in the World Cup final four years ago as Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany. Messi also played for Argentina when it lost the Copa America final in 2007 when he didn't shoulder much blame because of his young age but it was a different story in 2015 and 2016 as Messi and Co. failed to win in three consecutive finals.

In the loss to Chile in 2016, Messi missed a penalty in the shootout and then announced his retirement. But he changed his mind, desperate to make things right by leading Argentina to World Cup success.



It was Messi's hat trick in the final qualifying match at Ecuador that got Argentina to Russia in the first place.

Considering he will be 35 at the next tournament, this may be his last chance. Tuesday's game, therefore, is make-or-break not just for his country but also for him.

So far in this tournament, he has missed a penalty which was poorly taken in the 1-1 draw against Iceland. Then he had a frustrating game in the 3-0 loss to Croatia. The widely accepted view is that Messi didn't get enough help from his teammates and wasn't getting enough time on the ball to trouble the slick Croats.

It's a convenient argument when applied to most forwards, but Messi is unique and beyond comparison with all current players except Ronaldo.

He is a five-time Golden Ball winner, a scorer of 552 club goals for Barcelona and 64 odd goals for his country that consists dozens of hat tricks.

If his teammates can't find a way to play to his strengths, Messi should still be good enough to produce at least one moment of magic.

The mood at Argentina's training camp has been somber since last Thursday's loss to Croatia in Group D.



Messi and other players trained with their heads down on Saturday, while beleaguered coach Jorge Sampaoli asked them to run for only a few minutes and then implored them to "play and have fun as usual."



While Sampaoli is under huge strain as he fights to save his reputation, Nigeria coach faces less pressure.

Rohr was hailed as shrew tactician after making key positional changes that directly influenced the 2-0 win against Iceland on Friday.

Now Rohr has a chance to cement his reputation by leading the Super Eagles into the second round, likely at the expense of Sampaoli's job.

Given how easily Croatia found holes in Argentina's defense last week, Sampaoli's defenders have good cause to dread facing Ahmed Musa.

Musa's searing pace allows him to hover around the midfield and attack from deep positions. This means Argentina's defenders will be less inclined to push up for fear of leaving too much space behind them for him to exploit.



It could end up impacting Messi too, since slowing Argentina's passing game is the key to keeping him quiet. With defenders sitting too deep, this means a slower transition to the midfield and therefore less passing cohesion, and ultimately less possession for Messi.

Argentina's best bet is to score first and control the dynamic, forcing Nigeria to push forward and allowing Argentina to find Messi on the break.

Then, it will be down to him to do the rest. As usual.